Neighbors, organizations petition St. Pete to invest more to prevent youth gun violence

Over the weekend, police said a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by his friend while the two were reportedly playing with a gun inside a car. The shooting death reignited community concerns about the growing epidemic of youth gun violence in the city.

As St. Pete officials begin shaping the city’s upcoming budget, residents and community advocates are urging leaders to take stronger action to protect the city’s youth.

While hurricane recovery is a major priority right now, many residents are focused on the damage done to the community hit by gun violence. At a recent budget meeting, dozens of residents spoke out, demanding the city allocate more resources toward preventing youth violence.

"I heard from the public a desperate plea to save our youth," said City Councilman Corey Givens Jr.

Amelia Zimmerman, a local library worker, shared heartbreaking stories from her own experience.

"Last summer, one of our library kids — just 11 years old — was murdered by another child," she said. "And just last month, there was another child with a gun inside the library during a fight. It was terrifying. I’m scared for these kids."

Residents said the violence has taken a toll on their mental and emotional well-being.

"I’m tired," said Jay James, a St. Petersburg resident. "I’m tired of waking up or getting phone calls in the middle of the night telling me another baby has been killed. What are y’all doing about it?"

The organization, Dream Defenders, is actively petitioning city leaders with a campaign called "Save Our Streets." The campaign calls for targeted investment in Childs Park — a neighborhood hit hard by youth violence — including funding for youth programs and the creation of "community navigator" positions to connect families with available resources.

Givens, who grew up in Childs Park, said too many kids who need help aren’t being reached.

"There are so many programs out there, but, unfortunately, the programs aren't reaching the kids who need them most," he said. "We have to be more intentional."

Last year, St. Pete dedicated $1 million to a youth crime prevention initiative called "Forward Together." Givens believes the city can and should do more — including funding three community navigator positions, which would cost an estimated $150,000.

"We are dealing with a storm that has been plaguing our community for far too long — the storm of gun violence," Givens said. "If we don't reach these kids now, they will become our problems in adulthood."

As the city finalizes its budget, residents hope their calls for action will not only be heard — but met with meaningful change.

