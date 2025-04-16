Former New College of Florida employee accused of exposing himself to women in Sarasota mall dressing rooms

The Brief A former New College of Florida employee was arrested for exposing himself multiple times in Manatee and Sarasota counties, according to arrest records. He's also a former spokesperson for Governor Ron DeSantis. Three of the four incidents happened in department store dressing rooms at a Sarasota mall.



A now-former New College of Florida employee was arrested for exposing himself multiple times in Manatee and Sarasota counties, according to arrest records.

Fredrick Piccolo, Jr., who is also a former spokesperson for Governor Ron DeSantis, was arrested after exposing himself to a female victim on March 28, 2025, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This was after three other instances involving Sarasota County mall employees.

RELATED: State Rep. Jackie Toledo sues campaign manager over 'grossly offensive' text messages

Big picture view:

The victim says that Piccolo stopped her while on a walk, asking for directions to Sarasota County. The victim says he claimed he didn't have a phone after discovering his girlfriend was married and being forced to leave the house quickly after her husband came home.

Booking photo of Fredrick Piccolo Jr.

According to MCSO, Piccolo then drove off before returning fully naked, asking her to repeat the directions while touching himself innappropriately.

The backstory:

Three other affidavits detail similar incidents involving Piccolo at the University Town Center Mall in Sarasota in 2024. According to documents, Piccolo first exposed himself to a female manager inside a Banna Republic department store fitting room.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The worker said that Piccolo was standing in a pulled-down bathing suit while touching himself inappropriately. According to the affidavit, Piccolo is then seen on security footage leaving the store without purchasing anything.

Piccolo had a similar incident happen at the Dillard’s department store on Sept. 3 after asking a sales associate for help picking out clothes in the dressing room, officials said. She told investigators that Piccolo was totally naked, making no effort to conceal his private parts.

After expressing discomfort, court documents say that she asked a different store employee to help Piccolo, who exposed himself to her, too. After she too expressed discomfort, Piccolo got dressed and left the store, again without making a purchase.

On Sept. 4, Piccolo was accused of exposing himself a third time to a fourth female victim inside Dillard's. Records show that he struck up a conversation with her, again asking for help in the dressing rooms. In the dressing room, the victim says Piccolo was totally undressed and naked.

READ: Six arrests made in human trafficking bust in Zephyrhills: Police

Like the first victims, she too expressed discomfort, and he again got dressed and left the dressing room. Unlike the first incidents, however, the affidavit says Piccolo was seen on security footage buying clothes before leaving.

Local perspective:

According to the MCSO, Piccolo was arrested at his Lakewood Ranch home on March 2, and charged with exposure of sexual organs. The charge joins three active charges against Piccolo in Sarasota County for intentionally exposing himself.

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 13, New College of Florida said, "Piccolo is no longer employed at the college." They did not provide any other details on Piccolo's employment or how long he worked for the college.

FOX 13 also reached out to DeSantis’ office after Piccolo's arrest, but has not heard back.

Lawsuit involving Fredrick Piccolo Jr.

The backstory:

On top of his involvement with New College of Florida and DeSantis, Piccolo was also the former campaign manager for former State Rep. Jackie Toledo, who filed a lawsuit against him back in 2022. The News Service of Florida reported back in 2022 that she accused Piccolo of sending her "unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images."

At the time, Piccolo had told the news agency that the messages were friendly "banter" and that Toledo never complained to him about them. He accused the State Rep. of filing the lawsuit to avoid paying him a $25,000 "bonus" fee if she lost the race.

What's next:

According to court records, Piccolo pleaded not guilty on all four counts and is set to go on trial on May 27.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Sarasota County court records and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: