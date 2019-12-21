Neighbors rescue woman from burning home in Winter Haven

article

Firefighters in Winter Haven credited a few alert neighbors after a woman was rescued from her burning home.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. Friday at a home on 4th Street NE. Responding fire crews found flames coming from the house when they arrived.

According to officials, the elderly homeowner was sleeping when the fire broke out and she apparently fell as she tried to run out of the home.

Neighbors spotted the house on fire, kicked in the front door and found the woman on the floor, firefighters said. She was quickly pulled to safety and was transported to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

The fire involved two bedrooms of the home. It's unclear what sparked the blaze.