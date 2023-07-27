Nephew accused of intentionally hitting, killing Tampa charity founder charged with murder

A heated argument between an uncle and nephew ended with one of them dead and the other charged with murder.

Scott Grebler, one of the founders of the charity "13 Ugly Men" was killed last month after being run over by a car. And police believe his nephew, Jordan Aronson did it on purpose.

This week Aronson had his arraignment in a Tampa courtroom and his attorney pled not guilty on his behalf to a second-degree murder charge.

Those who knew Grebler are still coming to grips with his senseless and tragic death.

Anthony Rickman, a member of the Tampa charity, fought back tears as he explained how close the two were.

"Scott was like a brother. He was a brother to everyone in our group. And everyone who knew him loved him," said Rickman.

The group whose motto is "party with a purpose," hosted bashes around town with the profits going to children’s charities and other important causes. In February, the Tampa City Council recognized the group for its outstanding contributions in the community and Grebler was a huge reason for it.

"You’re not gonna fill the void, but you’re going to remember we are here because of what he did. You’re gonna remember why we’re giving back because of guys like Scott, who created this foundation for us," Rickman said.

But four months later, Grebler would be dead. Prosecutors said on June 13, Grebler and his nephew got into a heated argument outside his South Tampa home on West Harborview Avenue. They say Aronson claimed his uncle hit him.

Things quickly escalated when Aronson and got into his Jeep and intentionally hit his uncle as he was backing out of the driveway. Days later, Grebler died of his injuries.

Now, his nephew is facing felony charges that could send him away for decades, if convicted. A family tragedy, that will play out publicly in a criminal courtroom.

"It’s one of those cases where you can truly say they are no winners," said Rickman. "We’ve lost a member of our community. I’ve lost a friend. Its tough. His vision lives on, his memory will always live on and his footprint in the community will last forever."

Aronson’s next court date is set for August 22. He is currently out on a $15,000 bond.