Jennifer Odom’s killer caught decades after she was kidnapped, murdered walking home from school bus: HCSO

More than 30 years after Jennifer Odom was last seen alive getting off a school bus, the person accused of her kidnapping and murder has been arrested.

Odom was 12 when she got off a school bus in February 1993 and began to walk the 200 yards to her home, but never made it.

Her body was discovered six days later in an abandoned orange grove in Hernando County.

Jennifer Odom courtesy of Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Children on the bus reported seeing a faded blue pickup truck slowly following her, but the driver and the truck were never identified. Her case gripped the community.

Two years later on January 5, 1995, a couple hunting for scrap metal in a rural area of Hernando County discovered Jennifer's missing book bag and clarinet case which had fingerprints on it.

But as years passed, new leads turned into dead ends. Back in 2006, Hernando investigators announced they were getting help from the FBI to re-examine forensic evidence. They said they had narrowed the group of suspects and developed a profile of Jennifer's killer. Playing cards with Jennifer's case information were even distributed in jails, in hopes of finally getting the tip detectives were waiting for.

Back in June of 2013, many thought the sheriff's office finally had a break in the murder case. Neighbors anxiously watched as a dive team spent two days searching a body of water near LakeJovita.

There was speculation detectives had received a tip about the blue truck seen slowing near Jennifer the day of her disappearance.

Once again, that tip turned up nothing.

For decades detectives said DNA would play a major role in solving Odom’s murder.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference on Thursday to provide more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.