Homicide suspect charged after striking man with Jeep several times after altercation in Tampa, police say

One man is dead and another is facing homicide charges after Tampa police say an altercation turned fatal earlier this month.

According to the Tampa Police Department, 21-year-old Jordan Aronson called police on June 13 and said he hit a man with his Jeep and left the area. Police say Aronson said the victim tried to attack him and was ‘on the floor’ and in need of medical attention.

Fire rescue crews found the man, who was in his late 50s, on the 3100 block of W. Harbor View Ave and took him to a nearby hospital. Police say he had injuries to the skull and brain and was placed on a ventilator.

According to detectives, surveillance video showed an altercation between the victim and Aronson. Police say the video shows Aronson back the Jeep to the road as the victim picks up a three-ring binder filled with paperwork, runs toward the Jeep and throws it at the vehicle.

Police say the Jeep then stopped as it appeared to hit a palm tree, with the victim on the ground, adjacent to the tree and tire. The Jeep then backed into the road, according to TPD.

The victim died on June 21 from injuries sustained in the crash, according to investigators.

Aronson was arrested in Ft. Lauderdale on June 23 and charged with homicide.