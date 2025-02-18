New automated machines expecting to bring more jobs to Tampa area

The Brief Norwalt Automation Group, which is based in New Jersey, expanded to Tampa and recently moved into a 28,000 square-foot building. The company is behind an automated machine expected to bring in more jobs to the area.



It's a large, futuristic machine comprised of thousands of parts and circuits and controlled by computers.

"It's a diagnostic test kit machine," Mike Seitel said.

His automated machines make everything from COVID-19 test kits to stick deodorant.

"I pick up things made by our machines in the supermarket," he said.

The backstory:

His company, Norwalt Automation Group, is based in New Jersey. They expanded to Tampa and recently moved into a 28,000 square foot building in Crossroads Logistics Park.

"We've been here just two years. This is our third expansion already," said Seitel.

It's the kind of clean industry local leaders have been wishing for for years to grow and diversify the local economy. He said a call from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor helped convince him to bring his company to the area.

"I said, ‘why did you call me?’ She said, ‘we want to build manufacturing in Tampa,’" said Seitel.

Local perspective:

Tuesday morning, students from Hillsborough Community College visited Norwalt. They saw how mechanical components, electronics, and computers are linked together to build the specialized machines that robotically produce products all over the world.

HCC's engineering and technology chair was impressed. Shirley Dobbins said the visit will help HCC tailor it's programs.

"It’s good for everybody," said Dobbins. "It's good for our economy, it's good for the State of Florida, and it's good for Tampa."

Dig deeper:

Most jobs at Norwalt do not require a four-year degree, but they do want job candidates to have mechanical and electronics training.

Not far from the location, the East Tampa Innovation Center is due to open in 2027. The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council and the City of Tampa are building the center to train people for better jobs.

Jobs like this are going to upscale the people around here," said Seitel. "It's going to give them more money and a better living."

What's next:

Norwalt expects to add 20 jobs, and Seitel said that will help other businesses grow in the area. That could possibly grow a larger hi-tech community around automation.

"It's all things that will make the country more competitive against the rest of the world," said Seitel.

