New documents show Lakeland woman's alleged involvement in Capitol riot

New court records say a Lakeland woman posted on social media while she participated in the January 6 riot at the nation's Capitol building, but then she tried to delete her posts when she found out other rioters were being arrested.

Documents show Corinne Montoni said she was headed to Washington DC to be a part of a revolution.

"We are done with these traitors. Today we showed them how done we are," Montoni allegedly wrote.

New court documents filed in the case show her planning and involvement in the deadly Capitol Riot that now has her facing criminal charges. Federal prosecutors charged her with trespassing, obstruction of an official proceeding, and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

But prosecutors say Montoni was proud of what she did, at the time, bragging about it on social media.

"We’re in the capital 'cause this is our house. We paid for this and they’re trying to steal it from us. Let’s go!" Montoni wrote, they say.

Montoni, who is a supporter of former President Donald Trump, believed the 2020 election was results were inaccurate.

"OK, they breached the Capitol. Pence refused to hear the objections and now we are surrounding the Capitol building. This is nuts!" wrote Montoni.

Once Montoni learned rioters from the siege were being arrested, prosecutors say she attempted to scrub mentions of her participation at the Capitol from social media, however, tipsters called the FBI to identify her.

Montoni was released on bond by a federal judge in Tampa. In her court appearance in Washington DC, a federal judge allowed her to remain out on bail with conditions that included no weapons or firearms, and she is only allowed to travel to DC for court matters.

So far, Montoni has not indicated she is ready to plea bargain with federal prosecutors.