New exhibition at Bishop Museum of Science and Nature shows off Bradenton teacher’s fossil finds

A new special exhibition at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton is featuring fossils dug up by local teachers.

Each summer, a group of Manatee County teachers put on their paleontologist cap to dig for fossils in the Badlands of Nebraska through a partnership with the Toomey Foundation for the Natural Sciences.

The fossils recovered and brought back are also intended to support learning in the classroom. They’ll be on display at the museum through June 6.

