New Florida law cracking down on bans that target certain dog breeds

A new Florida law is cracking down on bans that target certain dog breeds.

Beginning October 1st, local ordinances restricting people from owning certain breeds like Pit bulls will be stripped away.

People against this law say the truth is in the statistics and argue Pit bulls carry out the majority of dog attacks, but supporters strongly dispute the same statistics, saying it's just not the case and feel every dog is different. Meanwhile, others think more attention should be focused on holding owners responsible.

READ: Medical experts in Tampa Bay concerned vaccine fatigue will cause outbreaks

"It shouldn't be about a specific breed. It should be about the individual dog," Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder Lauree Simmons said.

Right now, Miami-Dade County is the only county in the state that makes it illegal to own any dog that substantially conforms to a Pit Bull breed dog. It's been in effect since 1989.

States like Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, Maryland and Tennessee have similar bans.

"My mom wasn't the first victim. She was a series of victims," Wayne Thomas said.

In May, Thomas' 87-year-old mother suffered traumatic injuries when she was attacked by her neighbor's two pit bulls who got out from an open gate.

She had to have her left leg amputated above the knee, but Thomas focuses more on the owners.

READ: Tampa Bay Watch re-purposes discarded oyster shells, rebuilds coastline

"Your energy should be on the dog owners, the responsibility of dog owners controlling their dogs, taking care of their dogs, providing necessary training for their dogs," Thomas said.

Organizations like DogsBite.org, the NPBVA, and the National Pit Bull Victim Awareness Organization strongly oppose Florida's new law and support breed-specific legislation.

According to the World Animal Foundation, between 2010 and 2021, Pit bulls were responsible for 65% of fatal and disfiguring attacks on people.

Others, like the ASPCA, challenge the numbers and argue they aren't based on science.

READ: TPD sergeants save woman's life during mental health crisis

According to the website Science Direct, 75 % of dogs are incorrectly labeled as Pit bulls.

Regardless of the numbers, a study published last year in the peer-reviewed journal Science shows that a dog's breed is a "poor predictor of how it will behave."

"If a dog has assessment by a trainer and it gets a good behavior certificate that's passed with flying colors, then it shouldn't be banned from being able to stay with its family," Simmons said.

While the new law prohibits local governments from passing ordinances banning specific dog breeds, it won't apply to private landlords, homeowners' associations, or insurance companies.

It could impact public housing authorities.