New Florida law expands services, support for children with autism

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed Senate Bill 112, also unofficially dubbed the "Autism Bill." It focuses on early intervention, education and workforce training for teachers. The law officially takes effect July 1, with several initiatives likely rolling out later this year.



Families of children with autism are championing a new Florida law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

What does SB 112 do?

Big picture view:

Senate Bill 112, which has unofficially been dubbed the "Autism Bill," passed the Florida House and Senate unanimously and focuses on early intervention, education and workforce training for teachers.

Dig deeper:

Some specific changes outlined in the new law include:

Students with disabilities up to age 4 can stay in Early Steps, an intervention program that helps children with developmental delays. It previously ended at age 3.

Provides startup grants for the development of charter schools for students with autism and funds summer programs and camps.

Creates a free "microcredential" autism program for teachers and child care personnel.

Requires the Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment at the University of Florida to act as a statewide hub for autism research, grants and services.

Expands the Cinotti Health Care Screening and Services Grant Program to include free screenings for autism at any age.

What's next:

The law officially takes effect July 1.

Several of the outlined initiatives are expected to roll out later this year.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

