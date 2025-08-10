New Florida Law Requires EpiPen Training for K-8 Teachers to Protect Students with Severe Allergies

The Brief A new state law requires all K-8 public school teachers and after-school staff to be trained to recognize anaphylaxis and use EpiPens. More than 76,000 Florida students have life-threatening allergies, with food being the top trigger. Schools have until October 1 to complete training, but many districts say most teachers are already certified.



What we know:

As Florida’s new school year begins, a law now in effect requires public school staff from kindergarten through eighth grade to be trained to spot severe allergic reactions and administer an EpiPen. The goal: faster, life-saving action in cases of anaphylaxis.

Why you should care:

The law is designed to protect students during high-risk moments, such as lunchtime in school cafeterias, where cross-contact with allergens is common. "This training is crucial because recognizing symptoms early can save lives," said Dr. John Prpich, a pediatric pulmonologist and parent of a child with food allergies.

One mother whose son has life-threatening allergies says, "Knowing that even a tiny amount of cross-contamination could cause a life-threatening reaction means there’s never really a break from the vigilance. It can be emotionally exhausting to trust others with his safety, especially in settings like school, restaurants or group events where accidents can happen quickly despite precautions. "This kind of legislation is both long-overdue and deeply reassuring," said Barbara Garcia.

What's next:

While the requirement is already in effect, schools have until October 1 to finish training staff. Parents can ask their child’s school who has completed training and where EpiPens are stored.