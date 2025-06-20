New Florida laws will impact property owners: Here's what to know

The Brief The Florida Association of Realtors is claiming victory now that the 2025 Florida Legislative session is over. A key highlight for residential real estate: $50 million has been allocated for down-payment assistance programs for essential workers, including teachers and first responders. Critics say the legislature didn’t go far enough on the state’s broader housing issues.



The 2025 Florida Legislative session has wrapped up, and the Florida Association of Realtors is calling it a major victory for property owners and the real estate market. With a combination of targeted budget allocations and new laws, the session addressed a range of housing and property issues across the state.

Big picture view:

A key highlight for residential real estate: $50 million has been allocated for down-payment assistance programs for essential workers, including teachers and first responders. The initiative is designed to help more Floridians "get a foot in the door" of homeownership.

"At the end of the day, we gotta put our foot in the door. And I think that's how a lot of people see real estate nowadays," said Jack Cleary, a Florida realtor.

READ: New Florida laws taking effect July 1: Here’s what you need to know

Additionally, the My Safe Florida Home Program received $280 million to help homeowners fortify their properties against hurricanes and other storms. Realtors say it’s a step toward keeping more people in their homes safely.

"We only have so many buyers in the pool and we have a lot of inventory," Cleary noted, emphasizing the need to support both supply and demand.

Perhaps the most significant policy win for commercial property owners is the repeal of the Business Rent Tax, a move Republican lawmakers say could save Florida businesses over $900 million.

What they're saying:

"If those tax breaks give relief to corporations to allow them to grow and prosper in Florida, that is good for the employees, the Floridians that work for those companies," said Rep. Lawrence McClure (R-District 68).

The legislature also passed new protections for property owners dealing with squatters, particularly in commercial and vacation rentals. Property owners can now take quicker legal action to remove unlawful occupants.

"Being able to have them arrested or have that consequence over their head is great," said Josh Bradley, a vacation rental owner. "They cost me a lot of money."

The other side:

Not all lawmakers are satisfied. Critics say the legislature didn’t go far enough on the state’s broader housing issues.

"Housing affordability is a major crisis right now. Property insurance is out of control. And the reality is that this session did not deliver on any of those problems," said Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orange County).

Additional legislation passed this session will now require better flood risk disclosures for long-term renters and increased transparency around mobile home park lot conditions.

The Source: This story was written with information gathered by FOX 13's Genevieve Curtis.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: