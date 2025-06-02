Gov. DeSantis signs laws cracking down on squatters in Florida

The Brief Governor Ron DeSantis signed two bills to protect motels, hotels, restaurants and commercial business owners from squatters. The governor said other states will regret letting squatting get out of hand. The new law expedites the process for commercial property owners to get rid of squatters.



Squatting is a growing problem nationwide, including in Florida, and a state law passed last year aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters.

However, Governor Ron DeSantis signed two bills on Monday that strengthen Florida's crackdown on squatting. The new measures give more rights to commercial property owners as well as owners of motels, hotels and restaurants.

Local perspective:

The Westin Sarasota provides a luxurious stay for guests, but in August, one woman outstayed her welcome. After causing scenes in the hotel pool and dining area, the manager called the Sarasota Police Department.

Body camera footage posted on YouTube by Florida Cop Cam showed the struggle to make her leave.

"She had a lot of erratic behavior. Yesterday she was drinking at the rooftop and got really intoxicated. We asked her to leave. She kept coming back," said the manager.

Big picture view:

Lawmakers want to make sure hotel, motel, restaurant and commercial property owners are protected from squatters.

"It’s a big win for the hotel industry. Hospitality industry as a whole. We are excited about this bill and what it does, it protects the hotels and innkeepers," said Gil Reyes, the regional general manager for Westin Sarasota.

Senate Bill 322 expedites the process for law enforcement to remove unauthorized occupants from commercial properties. It also provides property owners with a streamlined process to regain possession of their property while also protecting them from financial losses and property damage due to squatters.

Senate Bill 606 strengthens the rights of hotels and food establishments while preventing hotel guests from claiming residency.

"You’re either paying or you’re not and if you’re not, it shouldn’t evolve into some major landlord tenant dispute; The person should just be escorted off the property and leave. I think this is something that will be really good for our economy. Property rights are really important. If you don’t have private property rights you cannot have a free society," said DeSantis.

Why you should care:

State Representative Peggy Gossett-Sideman of Boca Raton brought the issue to light.

"They run under the radar, because we didn’t have the teeth in the statues to try and remove them in all cases," she said.

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said it’s a problem his deputies have run into.

"Those folks are trying to make money, pay their employees, pay their rent. Many times we would come in there and find the facilities destroyed," he said.

The bills now give business and property owners stronger rights to protect what they’ve worked to build.

"Having that language in there that defines what transient is makes it easier for my deputies to go out and get these folks out and restore that," said Hoffman.

What's next:

Senate bill 322 introduces specific criminal penalties for unauthorized occupancy and fraudulent property listings. The bill aims to stop squatters from teaching or encouraging others to do the same.

The Source: The information was gathered by FOX 13’s Kimberly Kuizon at a bill signing by Governor Ron DeSantis today in Sarasota.

