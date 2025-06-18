New Florida laws taking effect July 1: Here’s what you need to know

The Brief More than 70 new laws take effect in Florida on July 1, 2025. The new laws include everything from death penalty executions to be carried out in any way not deemed unconstitutional, such as by firing squads or lethal gas, to requiring all educational materials in public schools to reflect the federal government’s designation of ‘Gulf of America’ to revising state regulations on ‘dangerous dogs’. This story provides summaries of the new laws.



Governor Ron DeSantis signed more than 70 pieces of legislation that will take effect on July 1, 2025.

The new laws include everything from death penalty executions to be carried out any way not deemed unconstitutional, such as by firing squads or lethal gas, to requiring all educational materials in public schools to reflect the federal government’s designation of ‘Gulf of America’ to revising state regulations on ‘dangerous dogs’.

What new Florida laws take effect July 1, 2025?

HB 85:

Hazardous Walking Conditions- The bill expands the criteria for identifying hazardous walking conditions for public elementary school students to include walkways along a limited access facility, as defined in the Florida transportation code.

HB 209:

State Parks - The State Park Preservation Act mandates the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to manage state parks for public benefit and natural resource conservation, defining and regulating conservation-based recreational uses, prohibiting certain sporting facilities' construction, allowing campsites and cabins with restrictions, renaming a state park, establishing requirements for land management plans, and requiring a report on the state park system by December 1, 2025.

HB 255:

Animal Cruelty Database ‘Dexter’s Law' - The bill amends the Florida Criminal Code Worksheet, to create a sentencing point multiplier for the crime of aggravated animal cruelty. If the primary offense the defendant is convicted of is aggravated animal cruelty, which includes the knowing and intentional torture or torment of an animal that injured, mutilated, or killed the animal, the defendant’s subtotal sentence points are multiplied by 1.25. Beginning January 1, 2026, the bill also requires the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to post on its website the names of those persons who have been convicted of, or who have entered a plea of guilty or nolo contendere to, regardless of adjudication, a violation of s. 828.12, F.S., relating to animal cruelty. The information posted on the FDLE’s website must be in a searchable format.

HB 259:

Fentanyl Awareness Day - The bill establishes August 21 as "Fentanyl Awareness and Education Day" to raise awareness about the risks of fentanyl and potential overdoses, encouraging various agencies to organize events promoting awareness of fentanyl dangers, drug prevention resources, and substance use and abuse in communities.

HB 279:

Swatting Calls - The bill enhances criminal penalties for violations related to the misuse of emergency communications services resulting in severe harm or death. It also revises requirements for continued misuse, mandates payment of prosecution costs, investigation costs, and restitution for damages, and ranks offenses on the Criminal Punishment Code's offense severity ranking chart.

HB 307:

Property Appraisers - The bill allows county property appraisers to pay hiring or retention bonuses to employees, provided the expenditure is approved by the Department of Revenue in the county property appraiser’s budget.

HB 351:

Dangerous Speeding - The bill establishes a criminal offense for "dangerous excessive speeding" when a driver exceeds the speed limit by 50 mph or more or operates a vehicle at 100 mph or more in a manner that endangers others or property, with penalties including jail time, fines, and potential license revocation for repeat offenses, and mandates a mandatory hearing for drivers committing infractions for exceeding the speed limit by over 50 mph, while authorizing officers to indicate civil penalties on traffic citations for significant speed violations.

HB 429:

Florida Dealership Act - The bill amends the Florida Motor Vehicle Dealership Act to update regulations concerning the relationship between motor vehicle dealers and manufacturers, distributors, and importers, including criteria for measuring dealer performance, prohibiting retaliation against dealers, and revising rules for franchise agreement changes and terminations.

HB 443:

Education - The bill designates charter schools as public facilities for concurrency purposes, allows charter school governing boards to establish their own student conduct codes, permits students in full-time virtual instruction programs to join interscholastic athletic teams at public schools in their district or arrange participation at private schools, among other provisions.

HB 513:

Electronic Court Orders - The bill mandates that clerks of court electronically deliver court orders to the sheriff within six hours of being signed by a judge, specifically for orders related to detaining individuals for mental health or substance abuse evaluations, as well as orders to seize firearms and ammunition under a risk protection order, all aimed at ensuring public safety.

HB 515:

Cryptocurrencies - The bill adopts Article 12 of the Model Uniform Commercial Code into Florida's UCC, updating rules for commercial contracts and financial transactions involving emerging technologies like cryptocurrencies and electronic assets, providing a legal framework for attorneys, judges, and practitioners to guide the implementation and enforcement of contracts and transactions using these technologies.

HB 547:

Medical Debt - The bill modifies billing and collection practices for hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers by expanding the definition of "extraordinary collection action" to include actions related to obtaining payment of any care bill, allowing the sale of patient debt without a 30-day notice if certain conditions are met, such as the debt not being subject to interest or fees and the debt buyer not taking additional collection actions.

HB 549:

Gulf of America (Schools) - The bill requires state agencies to update references from "Gulf of Mexico" to "Gulf of America" in geographic materials, and mandates that public and charter schools use the term "Gulf of America" instead of "Gulf of Mexico" in instructional and library materials starting July 1, 2025.

HB 551:

Fire Prevention - The bill clarifies the simplified permitting process for certain fire alarm and fire sprinkler system projects. The bill also enhances several key provisions relating to fire alarm or fire sprinkler system permitting, inspection processes, and enforcement of local ordinances.

HB 575:

Gulf of America (State Agencies) - The bill (Chapter 2025-8, L.O.F.) renames the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America throughout the Florida Statutes.

HB 593:

Dangerous Dogs - The "Pam Rock Act" revises state regulations on dangerous dogs, requiring confiscation and impoundment of dogs involved in dangerous dog investigations, mandating notification to owners of final dangerous dog classifications, necessitating liability insurance and microchipping for dangerous dog owners, authorizing euthanasia for dangerous dogs that have caused severe harm, increasing penalties for owners of dangerous dogs that cause severe injury or death, imposing penalties for resisting or obstructing animal control authorities, and elevating penalties for owners aware of their dog's dangerous propensities that result in severe injury or death.

HB 597:

Diabetes Management - The bill allows school districts or public schools to acquire and store undesignated glucagon for emergency use, permitting arrangements with manufacturers or suppliers for obtaining glucagon at no cost or reduced prices, accepting donated glucagon, and seeking donations or grants for purchasing glucagon. It also authorizes schools to request prescriptions and licensed health care practitioners to prescribe and pharmacists to dispense glucagon, with requirements for administration, emergency assistance, parental notification, and immunity from liability for those involved in administering glucagon.

HB 615:

Electronic Notice to Tenants - The bill permits landlords and tenants to electronically deliver required notices under the Florida Residential Landlord and Tenant Act via email if both parties sign an addendum to the rental agreement agreeing to electronic delivery and provide valid email addresses, with a specified form for agreement. Notices sent electronically are considered delivered upon sending unless returned as undeliverable, and this method does not exclude other legally authorized means of notice delivery.

HB 647:

Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Services - The bill allows an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) providing hospice care under a written protocol with a licensed physician to file a certificate of death or fetal death in the absence of a funeral director, permitting the APRN to certify the cause of death and make corrections on the certificate.

HB 711:

Spectrum Alert - This bill requires the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), in collaboration with certain agencies, to create and implement Spectrum Alert. This program will include a training program and alert system specifically designed for missing children with autism spectrum disorder, which will be compatible with existing alert systems. The bill also outlines specific requirements for the training program.

HB 733:

Brownfields Program - The bill makes several changes to the brownfield program, including removing local governments' role in mapping institutional controls, prohibiting the denial of "No Further Action" status or refusal to issue a site rehabilitation completion order if cleanup criteria are met, altering the process for tax credit eligibility, allowing local governmental entities to participate in the program under certain conditions, revising the definition of a brownfield site, and requiring DEP to allow participation in the program for sites subject to federal enforcement actions if certain conditions are met.

HB 735:

Water Access Facilities - The bill allows the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to designate facilities as "Clean Marine Manufacturers," making them eligible for discounts on sovereignty submerged land leases and waivers of extended-term lease surcharges, similar to other marine facilities. Additionally, the bill expands the authorized uses of funds from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's grant programs to include construction and maintenance of parking for boat-hauling vehicles and trailers, funded by the Fuel Tax Collection Trust Fund.

HB 751:

Law Enforcement, Correctional, and Correctional Probation Officer Benefits - The bill mandates that public employers cover the full cost of health insurance for law enforcement, correctional, and correctional probation officers who suffer catastrophic injuries during official training exercises. It broadens eligibility for coverage by removing previous restrictions and now covers all injuries sustained in the line of duty. Coverage extends to the injured officer, their spouse, and dependent children.

HB 791:

Surrendered Infants - The bill amends statutory provisions regarding surrendered infants by revising definitions, introducing the concept of an "infant safety device" for lawful surrender at certain locations, requiring monitoring and maintenance of these devices, and establishing protocols for immediate response and care for infants surrendered in such devices. The bill extends existing provisions related to parental intent, medical care, and anonymity to infants surrendered in infant safety devices, and makes technical and conforming changes to the language used in the statutes.

HB 797:

Veteran and Spouse Nursing Home Beds - This legislation allows licensed skilled nursing facilities to designate or change beds as veteran and spouse nursing home beds if certain criteria are met. The executive director of the Department of Veterans' Affairs can approve these requests, and the department can establish rules for this process. Certain state veterans' nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities may be exempt from needing a certificate of need from the Agency for Health Care Administration under specific conditions.

HB 809:

School Social Workers - The bill exempts school social workers from having to demonstrate mastery of general knowledge and subject area knowledge required for educator certification.

HB 903:

Corrections - The bill revises various provisions related to prisoners, including deferral of court costs for indigent prisoners challenging disciplinary reports, establishing a one-year limitation for certain actions regarding prisoner confinement conditions, requiring exhaustion of administrative remedies before certain actions can be brought, mandating physical injury as a condition for certain actions, allowing consecutive sentences for certain offenses, updating methods of execution for death sentences, exempting confinement center personnel from drone regulations, and revising mental health treatment for inmates.

HB 915:

Immigration Services - The bill addresses notary public fraud and unlicensed practice of law in immigration matters by prohibiting notaries from using certain titles implying legal expertise, requiring unlicensed individuals offering immigration services to post notices stating their lack of legal accreditation, and allowing individuals aggrieved by violations to seek civil remedies for relief, damages, attorney fees, and costs.

HB 929:

Firefighter Health and Safety - This bill requires the Division of State Fire Marshal within the Department of Financial Services to adopt rules aimed at decreasing the frequency of fatalities. The division must also adopt rules related to education on chemical hazards or toxic substances and mental health best practices.

HB 1103:

Services for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities -

The Services for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities requires the Agency for Persons with Disabilities to provide a list of qualified organizations in the client's region and post quarterly reconciliation reports on its website. The agency must participate in transition planning activities and post the total number of individuals in each priority category on its website. It establishes a statewide family care council and outlines the duties of the agency in relation to statewide and local councils. It also allows individuals to voluntarily enroll in Medicaid managed care and revises the implementation and eligibility requirements for a pilot program for individuals with developmental disabilities. Individuals can also choose to voluntarily enroll in the pilot program.

HB 1053:

Department of Law Enforcement - The bill amends the Florida Law Enforcement Act by renaming the Crimes Against Children Criminal Profiling Program to the Child Exploitation and Crimes Against Children Program, repealing the Florida Violent Crime and Drug Control Council, revising the membership and reporting requirements of the Domestic Security Oversight Council, and increasing the maximum annual disbursements for veterinary care of retired police dogs from $1,500 to $5,000 per dog.

HB 1137:

Utility Service Restrictions - The bill prohibits local government entities and rural electric cooperatives from restricting certain types or fuel sources of energy production or the use of related appliances, and prevents the Florida Building Commission and State Fire Marshal from adopting provisions that limit the installation of materials for multiple energy sources, except as required for appliance operation.

HB 1195:

Fentanyl Testing - The bill, known as "Gage's Law," mandates hospitals and hospital-based off-campus emergency departments to test for fentanyl if a urine drug test is conducted for emergency services, requiring a confirmation test if fentanyl is detected. The results of these tests must be retained in the patient's clinical record as per the hospital's record-keeping practices.

HB 1123:

Sewer Systems - The bill allows municipalities to use revenue generated from their central sewage system operations for expanding the system.

HB 1299:

Department of Health - The bill extends the statutory definition of "messenger ribonucleic acid vaccine" (mRNA vaccine) until June 1, 2027, to maintain prohibitions against discrimination based on vaccination status, defines terms related to background screening for medical marijuana treatment centers, requires reporting of marijuana theft or loss, revises the Mobile Opportunity by Interstate Licensure Endorsement (MOBILE) Act to reduce active practice duration requirements, updates the name of the American Association of Physician Specialists, modifies active practice requirements for allopathic physicians, revises criteria for temporary certificates for physician assistants in critical need areas, and corrects and conforms provisions of the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact.

HB 1237:

Human Trafficking - The bill creates requirements for human trafficking awareness training in public schools.

HB 1255:

Education - The bill revises provisions related to critical teacher shortage areas, the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children, the Florida School for Competitive Academics, the use of certain educational funds, emergency opioid antagonists, corporal punishment, background screening requirements for private schools, prekindergarten programs, students of military families, K-12 courses, instruction, standards, and benchmarks, the New Worlds Tutoring Program, and educator certifications.

HB 1313:

Trust Funds - This bill re-creates Resilient Florida Trust Fund within DEP.

HB 1353:

Home Health Care Services - This bill updates regulations regarding administrator management in home health agencies, allowing individuals under contract to provide certain services. It also revises the criteria requirements for the Excellence in Home Health Program.

HB 1359:

Pawn Shop Database - The bill mandates the Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to conduct a feasibility study on establishing a statewide pawn data database. The database must allow real-time access, updating, and sharing of pawn data by law enforcement agencies across all counties in Florida, be free for all law enforcement agencies, compatible with various databases and jurisdictions, and adhere to privacy and security laws. The FDLE is required to complete the study with funding allocated in the General Appropriations Act and report the results to the Senate President and House Speaker by January 1, 2026.

HB 1487:

Emergency Services - The bill removes the restriction on the number of emergency lights on privately owned vehicles of firefighters, certain medical personnel, and organ transport vehicles responding to emergencies. It also revises the criteria for faith-based, nonprofit, volunteer ambulance services to obtain an exemption from the certificate of public convenience and necessity (COPCN) requirement, increasing experience and volunteer requirements. The bill expands the availability of the COPCN exemption to 15 counties, allows government-funded volunteer ambulance services to qualify, and prohibits them from receiving certain grant funds. Applicants for the COPCN exemption must submit an affidavit to the Department of Health confirming eligibility, with fraudulent submissions being a first-degree misdemeanor.

HB 1525:

Rideshare Drivers - The bill prohibits the impersonation of a transportation network company (TNC) driver, establishes penalties for violations, clarifies that TNC services do not qualify as privately owned bus transit systems, authorizes funding for alternative transportation for persons with disabilities, revises definitions for transportation service providers in paratransit service contracts, and allows paratransit drivers access to third-party training materials.

HB 1559:

Vexatious Litigants - This bill broadens the scope of actions that fall under the Florida Vexatious Litigant Law and updates the criteria for designating someone as a vexatious litigant. It also revises the sanctions and remedies for vexatious litigation, prohibits clerks of court from accepting certain filings from vexatious litigants, and specifies the duration of the automatic stay imposed against vexatious litigation.

HB 1567:

Administering Insulin - The bill allows direct-support professionals or relatives in licensed group home facilities to administer insulin to clients with developmental disabilities, with immunity provided for compliant facilities and individuals.

HB 1607:

Cardiac Emergencies - The bill requires school districts to provide basic first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training to students, once in middle school and once in high school, through physical education or health classes. The instruction must include the opportunity to practice CPR skills and incorporate the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED).

SB 116:

Veterans- This legislation requires the Department of Veterans' Affairs to conduct a study to evaluate awareness of existing programs, coordinate with the Department of Defense, expand the purpose of the Veteran Suicide Prevention Training Pilot Program to include mental health training, and develop a plan to establish adult day health care facilities for veterans and their families.

SB 248:

Student Sports - This bill allows home education program and private school students to participate in interscholastic athletics at FHSAA member schools, with specific conditions, and clarifies rules for participation and decision-making processes within the FHSAA.

SB 296:

School Start Times - The bill grants an exemption to district school boards and charter school governing boards from the requirement that middle schools start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. by July 1, 2026. Instead, these boards can submit a report to the Department of Education by June 1, 2026, detailing current school start times, strategies considered for implementing the mandated start times, and the potential impacts and unintended consequences of enforcing the mandated start times.

SB 322:

Squatters Law - The bill establishes a nonjudicial procedure for property owners to request the removal of unauthorized persons from commercial real property, similar to existing procedures for residential properties, with penalties for wrongful removal and expanded crimes related to unlawfully occupying commercial properties.

SB 348:

Ethics Laws - The bill prohibits candidates and government officials from lying about their military service or wearing unauthorized military uniforms or medals, and mandates the Attorney General to check if individuals who owe penalties are currently working in government positions.

SB 356:

Holocaust Remembrance Day - The bill establishes "Holocaust Remembrance Day." The bill requires the Governor to annually proclaim January 27 as "Holocaust Remembrance Day" and permits the day to be suitably observed in public schools, the Capitol, and elsewhere as designated by the Governor. The bill permits instruction to be delivered by schools on January 27, or another day as appropriate, on the harmful impacts of the Holocaust and anti-Semitism as well as the positive impacts of the Jewish community on humanity.

SB 384:

State-Owned Lands - The bill amends the procedure for municipal annexation to require a municipality to notify each member of the local legislative delegation prior to the first public hearing on a proposal to annex state-owned lands.

SB 421:

Peer Support for First Responders - The bill expands the definition of "first responder" to include support personnel involved in investigating crime scenes or processing evidence, allowing them to receive peer support and confidentiality for communications made during peer support sessions.

SB 472:

Inmate Education - The bill requires the Department of Corrections to create a plan ensuring that inmates who complete classes meeting professional licensure requirements receive credit towards licensure, coordinating with relevant professional boards under the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

SB 480:

Nonprofit Agricultural Organizations - The bill allows nonprofit agricultural organizations to offer medical benefit plans that are not considered insurance under the Florida Insurance Code, exempting them from insurance regulations and consumer protections, providing individuals in rural communities with access to non-insurance products, with specific requirements and restrictions in place for these organizations.

SB 582:

Unlawful Demolition of Historical Buildings and Structures - The bill allows code enforcement boards or special magistrates to impose fines exceeding statutory limits for the demolition of historic structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places, with conditions that the demolition must be intentional and not due to a natural disaster, capped at 20 percent of the property's pre-demolition market value.

SB 578:

Wine Containers - The bill allows the sale of wine in any container holding 5.16 gallons. Under current law, wine may be sold in containers holding 5.16 gallons only if the containers are reusable. Wine may also be sold in glass containers holding 4.5 liters, 9 liters, 12 liters, or 15 liters of wine.

SB 606:

Restaurants and Hotels - The bill revises requirements for public lodging establishments, including defining "transient public lodging establishment" and "nontransient public lodging establishment," removing references to one calendar month, revising terms related to establishment status, occupancy, and notice requirements for guests, and requiring public food service establishments to include notice of operations charges on menus, contracts, and websites starting July 1, 2026.

SB 612:

Fatal Drug Dealings - The bill establishes a new crime of third-degree murder for the unlawful killing of a person when an individual under 18 distributes a substance containing dangerous fentanyl or fentanyl analogs, which results in the death of the user. This offense is classified as a second-degree felony.

SB 678:

Pawnbroker Transaction Forms - The bill authorizes pawnbroker transaction forms, which are approved by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and are used to record pawns and purchases by pawnbrokers, to be in digital or print format instead of only print format. Digital forms must be in a font size of at least 12 points. Pawnbrokers may use either format.

SB 700:

Omnibus Farming Bill - The bill introduces various changes related to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, including regulations on housing for agricultural workers, restrictions on drone use on agricultural lands, rules for electric vehicle charging stations, prohibition of unauthorized additives to public water supplies, creation of the Honest Service Registry for charitable organizations, enforcement of FDA standards for meat labeling, establishment of the Florida Retail Fuel Transfer Switch Modernization Grant Program, and revisions to concealed carry license requirements and penalties for mail theft.

SB 768:

Countries of Concern - The bill prohibits Florida's public health laboratories from using genetic sequencing software produced in or by foreign countries of concern, including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, and Syria, and scrutinized companies, while also amending preexisting law to remove penalties for AHCA licensees failing to ensure compliance with foreign business relationship restrictions unless they have knowledge of non-compliance by indirect interest holders.

SB 830:

Migrant Vessels - The bill prohibits individuals, businesses, or corporations from leaving migrant vessels on state waters, defines migrant vessels as irregularly constructed vessels used for undocumented immigrant transportation, mandates removal of such vessels within five days of notice posting by law enforcement, and authorizes law enforcement to remove and dispose of vessels if not removed within the specified timeframe, with provisions for state and federal funding for removal.

SB 940:

Restaurant Reservations - The bill prohibits third-party reservation platforms from offering or arranging reservations for on-premises service at public food service establishments without a contractual relationship, defines third-party reservation platforms as websites or applications not owned by the establishment, excludes designees arranging personal reservations for customers at no cost, and authorizes the Division of Hotels and Restaurants to impose civil penalties up to $1,000 per violation for non-compliance.

SB 944:

Insurance Claims - The bill shortens the timeframe for health insurers or HMOs to submit overpayment claims to licensed psychologists from 30 months to 12 months, aligning them with the same look-back period as other healthcare providers under specific chapters of Florida statutes, effective for services provided on or after January 1, 2026.

SB 958:

Diabetes Detection - The bill mandates the Department of Health to collaborate with school districts to create Type 1 diabetes informational materials for parents and guardians of students, requiring the materials to be developed within 90 days of July 1, 2025, and posted on the DOH website for access by early learning coalitions, school districts, and charter schools, with standardized notification procedures for parents of prekindergarten, kindergarten, and first-grade students to be implemented by September 30, 2025, and annually thereafter.

SB 994:

Driver’s Licenses - The bill mandates that applicants for a driver's license aged 18 and older must complete a traffic law and substance abuse education course, and applicants for a learner's driver license must complete a Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles-approved driver education course meeting specific criteria.

SB 1102:

School Readiness - The bill broadens eligibility criteria for children with special needs in the School Readiness program by allowing various forms of documentation, beyond an individual education plan, to determine eligibility, and establishes specific criteria for providers to receive additional funding for serving children with special needs, including meeting program assessment scores, targeted training, and ongoing relevant training.

SB 1374:

Teacher Misconduct - The bill modifies reporting, self-reporting, and background screening requirements for school employees and volunteers. It expands mandatory notifications, requires new school district policies, and authorizes additional options for background checks.

SB 1388:

Boater Freedom Act - The "Boater Freedom Act" prohibits law enforcement officers from boarding vessels without probable cause of a safety law violation, limits vessel stops for safety inspections to secondary offenses, mandates the creation of a safety inspection decal, and introduces the "Watercraft Energy Source Freedom Act" to prevent restrictions on watercraft based on energy sources; additionally, the bill allows the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to modify anchoring rules in springs protection zones and prohibits fishing licenses for commercial vessels owned by alien powers.

SB 1402:

Dropout Retrieval Programs - The bill allows Virtual Instruction Program (VIP) providers to opt for a school improvement rating instead of a school grade based on assessment scores of all students served within a district, exempts dropout retrieval programs from district grades, and mandates that all dropout retrieval programs choose between a school improvement rating or a school grade, defining such programs as serving students who withdrew from high school before graduation and were not engaged in education at enrollment.

SB 1470:

School Safety - The bill expands the Chris Hixon, Coach Aaron Feis, and Coach Scott Beigel Guardian Program to include childcare facilities, mandates sheriffs to establish a guardian program in certain situations, revises firearm requirements for school guardians and security guards, requires the Office of Safe Schools to convene a workgroup, and mandates implementation of specific school safety requirements within designated timeframes.

SB 1514:

Anaphylaxis - The bill mandates district school boards and charter school governing boards to have an emergency action plan for anaphylaxis for students in kindergarten through grade eight accessible at all times on campus and during school-related activities, requiring training for school personnel in preventing and responding to allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, with instruction on recognizing symptoms and administering epinephrine, and directs the State Board of Education to adopt rules, including an approved training curriculum, by October 1, 2025.

SB 1546:

Athletic Coaches - The bill extends the deadline for athletic coaches to pass a Level II background screening from January 1, 2025, to July 1, 2026, as outlined in section 943.0438 of the Florida Statutes.

