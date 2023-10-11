New Haines City school 'Scenic Terrace Project' to accommodate larger enrollment of students

Northeast Polk County is one of the fastest growing communities in the nation. That growth is driving the school district to renovate old schools and to build new ones.

One new school is the "Scenic Terrace Project" in Haines City which was built to accommodate a larger enrollment of students. While it awaits the construction of its new home, Elbert Elementary is temporarily housed at the new "Scenic Terrace Project."

The school's principal, Alex Wise, said it's great, because Scenic Terrace is very modern.

"We've actually had the younger teachers teaching our traditional teachers on how to work some of the newest technology," said Wise.

Scenic Terrace is more than 150,000 square feet and can serve about 1,600 students, which makes more seats available for the rapidly growing school district.

"We chose an opportunity to go with a lease to own program," said Fred Heid, the superintendent of Polk County Public Schools.

The district's superintendent said the new school is the result of a unique, strong, private-public partnership. That involves a long-term lease and purchase of the facility, which he said has little impact on the district's operational costs and bond debt.

"The only thing that impacts my financials annually is that annual payment versus had we done a traditional design and build, and it would impact our budget far more significantly," he said.

Once built in Fall 2025, the new Elbert Elementary will be able to serve twice as many students from 600 to 1,200.

"The growth really is beyond belief, but we're ready," said Wise.

Scenic Terrace will then serve grades K-8. This is a model the school district hopes to replicate in other schools in the county.