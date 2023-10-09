Hillsborough County in need of 100 ESE teachers by the end of December

Brigette Tucker is a first-year ESE or special needs teacher in Hillsborough County.

She teaches language arts to fifth, sixth and seventh graders at the Brandon Success Center, an alternative school.

"You have to be somebody that loves kids, compassion and patience," said Tucker.

The school district needs about 100 more special needs teachers like her. Despite having roughly 30,000 students with special needs across the district, they're short ESE teachers.

It's a big issue in Hillsborough and statewide.

The district faces the challenge of filling the positions by the end of December.

"It is tough because you see kids who are struggling, and you want to help them, and you're not always successful, but you keep trying and that's what a good teacher is," said Dr. Scott Richman, the supervisor of professional learning at the district.

Interested candidates don't need prior teaching experience and starting pay is $47,500.

"All they need is a bachelor's degree and content knowledge, which we can help with. Either way, no prior training is needed, so the state will certify them as a temp teacher," said Dr. Richman.

For Tucker, it's been a dream come true.

"Every day is an adventure, but because I love working with children, it's very gratifying," said Tucker.