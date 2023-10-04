New Halloween-themed experience coming to Fairgrounds St. Pete

Fairgrounds St. Pete, an immersive art and technology museum in the Warehouse Arts District, is unveiling its Halloween-themed activation this week.

‘Hocus Focus’ as it’s called, will feature games and wearable glowing goodies with interactive fun for all ages.

Fairgrounds St. Pete highlights the work of dozens of artists from Florida and beyond. In addition to the new Halloween exhibit, visitors can explore the other scavenger hunts and immersive experiences.

Fairgrounds St. Pete offers an interactive experience.

The venue also hosts an ‘Art after Dark’ mix and mingle on the third Friday of each month with drink specials and a featured artist.

Guests can check out Hocus Focus beginning Oct. 5 through Nov. 6.

