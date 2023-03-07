New indoor pickleball facility coming to Ybor City's Gas Worx District

On Tuesday, the Tampa Pickleball Crew, led by co-founders Susan Forsyth, Jennifer Plummer, Dr. Dené Williamson, and Kayla Goldman announced that Tampa’s Gas Worx mixed-use development will be home to a 28,000-square-foot indoor pickleball club.

The facility which will be located at 1701 E. 2nd Ave will be Tampa's first indoor Pickleball facility and have seven courts.

Pickleball has become the country's fastest growing sport, reaching more than 36.5 million players in 2022.

The sport's popularity is partly due to the game’s condensed court, which allows it to be a more social experience.

When the facility opens guests will be able to enjoy the game regardless of the weather. The build-out will provide a weather-resistant experience with lighting, sound, and fenced bays.

"We’re thrilled to take the passion of pickleball from retrofitted tennis courts to a custom-built and climate-friendly experience for our athletes," said Tampa Bay Pickleball Crew partner Kayla Goldman. "Our goal is to create a fun and friendly environment for people of all skill levels to come together, socialize, and play."

The news comes just one day after Tampa’s Gas Worx project officially held its groundbreaking ceremony. Once it is completed 5,000 new residences, over 500,000 square feet of office space, and over 140,000 square feet of new retail will be added to Ybor City.

Memberships will be offered at the Pickleball Crew Warehouse ranging from 4 to 30 hours of play each month, and guests can join on a drop-in basis.