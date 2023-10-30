Expand / Collapse search

New Kids on the Block announce Tampa stop on 2024 summer tour

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JULY 03: Jon Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood of New Kids On The Block appear in concert in the Etess Arena at Hard Rock, Atlantic City on July 3, 2022 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

TAMPA, Fla. - Pop icons New Kids on the Block are reuniting for a 2024 summer tour, and they'll be playing a show in Tampa

The ‘90s boy band will hope to bring 'the right stuff' to Tampa on July 19, 2024, as they roll into town for their Magic Summer Tour with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. 

The group, with original members Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood announced the 40-show tour on Good Morning America Monday morning.

They'll be playing a show at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 19. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m. E.T. For more information, click here