New Kids on the Block announce Tampa stop on 2024 summer tour

Pop icons New Kids on the Block are reuniting for a 2024 summer tour, and they'll be playing a show in Tampa.

The ‘90s boy band will hope to bring 'the right stuff' to Tampa on July 19, 2024, as they roll into town for their Magic Summer Tour with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The group, with original members Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood announced the 40-show tour on Good Morning America Monday morning.

They'll be playing a show at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 19. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m. E.T. For more information, click here.