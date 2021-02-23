New Tampa program bridging equity gaps and helping startups succeed in Tampa

A new program is helping startups get off the ground in Tampa.

It’s called Equity in Entrepreneurship and was founded through a collaboration between the Foundation for Community Driven Innovation and G2G Ventures.

Organizers say the initiative was founded to help bridge the racial and gender gap in the business world by helping people turn their side hustles into self-employment.

The first cohort last Fall was a success and led to businesses like 716 Wingz and Slay Bay Beauty.

The program is about 3 months long and designed for people ages 16 and older.

While there is a tuition fee, there are scholarships available and opportunities to receive the tuition back as well as earn monetary prizes.

For more information, visit their website, Equinent.com.