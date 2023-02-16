New Port Richey mom dragged by car while teaching 9-year-old child to drive, police say

A 9-year-old child was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a New Port Richey building, police said, adding that they learned the mother was teaching the child how to drive.

Officers responded to 6335 Grand Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. They obtained surveillance video showing the mother, identified as 40-year-old Amy Lee Kid, speaking to the child through the driver's window, "attempting to teach the child how to back the vehicle out of the parking space."

The video shows the child accelerating as they reversed out of the parking spot, dragging the mother. The vehicle crashed into a building.

Officers said the collision caused "substantial damage" to the building.

READ: Pasco sheriff: 12 arrested on human trafficking charges after 16-year-old girl suffers abuse for two weeks

The child was not injured. Police said Kid admitted to trying to teach the child how to reverse the vehicle "due to the confined parking situation."

Kid was arrested for child neglect and permitting an authorized person to drive.