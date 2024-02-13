New Port Richey mother-daughter duo turns favorite food scents into fragrant candles: ‘Heat it, don’t eat it’

As potential customers see the products that Pampered Princess offers, Loretta and Antionette Johnson hope to get their customers’ light bulbs turning.

"It's always the wow factor," Antionette Johnson said.

Their tables feature cereals like Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Fruity Pebbles, but there’s more to them that meets the eye.

READ: Owner of 'Dark Horse Collection' turns passion for horses into jewelry

"Imagine having a bowl of Froot Loops in your hand that you can just smell, but you want to burn it," Loretta Johnson said.

The Johnsons say the candles smell exactly like the cereal.

Yes, she said burn. Pampered Princess sells hyperrealistic candles that look like foods, drinks and desserts. Along with cereals, the mother and daughter sell candles that look like pancakes, strawberry daiquiris and even beer.

READ: Bay Area man turns discarded instruments into Bluetooth speakers

"They look as realistic as they can possibly get, so as we always say, heat it, don't eat it because it's a candle," they both said with a laugh.

The Johnson's sell the candles on Etsy.

The family used to run a bakery for many years, specializing in wedding and birthday cakes. They’ve always loved candles. When they wanted to start a new business, they decided to combine the two passions.

READ: 'Her Sweet Xscape' in Tampa candy coats different fruits – and even pickles

In addition to looking hyperrealistic, the candles also smell like what they look like.

The Johnsons combined their passion for baking and candles.

"They smell it, and then that takes the wow factor up a notch," they both said.

In the future they plan to add a fried chicken and macaroni and cheese candle to their line up.

Click here to learn more.