New Port Richey postpones Chasco Fiesta

The annual Chasco Fiesta has been postponed as local officials continue to try and slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The New Port Richey festival was scheduled for March 27-April 4. John Michael Montgomery and Bret Michaels were among the musical headliners expected to perform.

Yesterday, Gov. Ron DeSantis called on local leaders to cancel or postpone all mass gatherings.

The announcement was posted on Facebook this morning. No new date was given for the festival.

“It is with great sorrow and sadness that we have to announce that the City of New Port Richey has postponed our event. In light of the speed of transmission of the Coronavirus and the effects on the elderly population and the possibility of unknowingly transmitting the virus to others, in the interests of Public safety and containment we will be rescheduling the Chasco Fiesta at a later date when the virus is under control.”

