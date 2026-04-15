Teen hospitalized, 2 in custody following New Port Richey shooting: Police

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The Brief Three New Port Richey Schools are on controlled campus status while police investigate a shooting in the area. Investigators said a teenage girl was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. Officials said Richey Elementary School, Gulf Middle School, and Gulf High School were put on controlled campus status out of an abundance of caution.



Three New Port Richey Schools have resumed operations after being place on controlled campus status while police investigated the shooting of a teen in the area.

What we know:

According to the New Port Richey Police Department, a shooting took place on Wednesday morning near Louisiana Avenue and Colonial Drive, in the area of Gulf Middle School.

Investigators said a teenage girl was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, where she is in stable condition.

Two people, including one who has multiple outstanding warrants, who were present at the scene are in custody, according to police.

Officials said Richey Elementary School, Gulf Middle School, and Gulf High School were put on controlled campus status out of an abundance of caution, but have since resumed normal operations.

Police said everyone involved in the shooting knew each other and this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Officers also stated that none of the schools were involved in the shooting.

What we don't know:

While officials stated that the victim is in stable condition, the extent of her injuries is unknown.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The victim’s identity has also not been made public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.