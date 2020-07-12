New 'recruit' wombat wombles around Australian police station office

A wombat became a “new furry recruit” of a police station in Queanbeyan, New South Wales, after an officer took in the orphaned animal in June.

Monaro Police District’s Senior Constable Tori Murray, who looks after ‘Ted’, has volunteered with animal rescue group Wildcare for the past five years, according to the New South Wales Police.

Murray took in eight-month-old bare nosed wombat, after his mother was struck and killed by a car in late June. The wombat is due to be returned to the wild in a year.