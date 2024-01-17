New rendering released in Trenton Duckett missing person's case

Two-year-old Trenton Duckett disappeared more than 17 years ago. There remain more questions than answers since the Florida boy vanished without a trace.

Both The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) recently released a new artist rendering showing the age progression of what Duckett might look like today.

According to Leesburg Police, on Aug. 27, 2006, Duckett went missing from his mother's bedroom. Investigators showed up at Melinda Duckett’s apartment, finding the bedroom window open and the screen slashed.

Duckett told investigators that she had put Trenton to bed in his bedroom at their Leesburg apartment at 7 p.m. She had a couple of friends over to watch a movie, and when she went to check on him two hours later, he was gone.

One of Melinda's friends called 911 to report the boy missing and handed the phone to Duckett. She was unable to answer some of the simple, pertinent questions asked by a 911 dispatcher.

As Leesburg police detectives, the FBI, family, and strangers helped search for the missing boy, investigators focused on Melinda Duckett. They even called her the only suspect in Trenton’s disappearance. She was the last person who’d seen the boy. However, there was a problem.

"There's just no evidence. Some will argue that he was killed. Some will argue that he was maybe handed off. When I look at the case, I see a missing kid with no real good explanation to what happened to him," Leesburg Police Detective Brian Cash told FOX 35 News back in 2011.

Thirteen days after Trenton disappeared, Duckett committed suicide.

The Leesburg Police Department says Trenton’s case is still an open and active missing person investigation.