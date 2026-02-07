Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins rallies supporters in Odessa as governor’s race takes shape

The Brief Lt. Gov. Jay Collins is campaigning for governor as Ron DeSantis is term-limited, making the race wide open. The Republican emphasized his military background and outlined his experience working with Gov. DeSantis. Collins joins a crowded GOP field ahead of the primary election on Aug. 18.



The race for Florida’s next governor is wide open.

With Governor Ron DeSantis term-limited and unable to run again, Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins took to the campaign trail in Odessa on Saturday to rally supporters.

The backstory:

More than 200 people packed into Old McMicky’s Farm as Collins took center stage. The Tampa native announced his run for governor in January.

"They want leadership," Collins said. "They want someone who’s been there, done it and gone through hard times."

Collins, a decorated Green Beret who quickly climbed through the political ranks, says his background sets him apart from other candidates.

When asked about the biggest lesson he’s learned working under DeSantis, Collins pointed to the governor’s work ethic.

What they're saying:

"Executive energy matters. You better be present, work hard and show people what you stand for," Collins said. "He does that every single day."

If elected, the Republican says he would focus on the economy, education, safety, security and workforce development. Collins also emphasized the need to prepare younger workers to replace an aging labor force.

"The average tradesman is 58 while our farmers are 58 across the state of Florida," Collins said. "We better have education that puts people in jobs and gets them into the workforce sooner."

The other side:

Collins is one of several conservatives running for governor. The GOP field includes U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and investor James Fishback.

Democrat David Jolly is also in the race.

To stand out, Collins says winning requires building support in every corner of the state.

"You’re going to have to earn it in 67 counties with 23.5 million people," Collins said. "Every single one of them has a chance to vote."

What's next:

With the governor’s race up for grabs, candidates from both parties have ramped up campaign efforts statewide.

The Republican and Democratic primaries are slated for Aug. 18, while the general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.