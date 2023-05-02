New resiliency strategies among discussions at annual Regional Planning Council Summit

With hurricane season now less than a month away, government leaders and climate scientists are gearing up for the annual Regional Planning Council Leadership Summit.

The two-day event on May 4 and 5 overviews the latest research and looks back at the lessons learned from previous storms.

In years past, the summit adopted its Resiliency Action Plan. This year will be a chance to solidify measures to mitigate risks and vulnerabilities associated with sea level rise, flooding, heat and tropical systems along Florida’s coastline.

The Summit will be taking place at Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort.