New surveillance video to be released in murder of St. Pete man at Polk County Airbnb

Polk County detectives will release new surveillance footage of suspects involved in the murder of a St. Petersburg man.

The sheriff's office initially released video over the weekend, saying 29-year-old Xavier Johnson was shot inside an Airbnb he was renting Wednesday night. Johnson was staying with others and the group was selling marijuana from the home since April 8.

Around 8:30 p.m. on April 13, unknown suspects entered the home and shot him. One of the suspects was carrying a gun.

Over the weekend, the surveillance footage released by detectives showed three unknown men carrying Johnson's body out of the home. Detectives said they are still asking for the public's help in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-8477.

On Monday afternoon, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will provide an update on the case. At that time, authorities say they will release new video showing two suspects entering and exiting the Airbnb. Officials say these individuals are different men from the video they released over the weekend.