New thriller 'You Shouldn't Have Come Here' tells cautionary tale of vacation fling

Imagine being overworked and looking for an escape when you find the perfect Airbnb in the middle of Wyoming. The owner – a cute guy – seems nice, and who cares if there's no WiFi, a missing woman or weird happenings, right?

Told from dual points of view, "You Shouldn't Have Come Here" is a thrill ride and a cautionary tale of what can go wrong when you open up your heart on a vacation fling.

TAMPA BAY READS: Ashley Kritzer's spring reads to get you hot and ready for summer

"She does go to the Airbnb, and she finds that the house is very handsome, and even though all the weird things happen, the two fall for one another," said Jeneva Rose, the internationally bestselling author who wrote the new book. "But, things get weird when her departure day nears, because she thinks that his infatuation has turned to obsession, and he might not let her leave."

Rose is currently on her book tour, getting to meet readers that she would usually get to interact with on social media. She has a TikTok, and loves being able to connect with her readers on the platform.

MORE: Triathlete wants to inspire hope with book on healing from traumatic brain injury

Rose will be at a book event at Barnes & Noble Friday evening. The event will celebrate the launch of her new book. She'll be giving a presentation and signing books afterwards.

The event will run from 6-7:30 p.m. at the store located at 128 South West Shore Boulevard in Tampa.