Ashley Kritzer's spring reads to get you hot and ready for summer

By
Published 
Tampa Bay Reads
FOX 13 News

Tampa Bay Reads has hot reads as weather warms up

Linda Hurtado reports.

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay Business Journal reporter and Instagram influencer Ashley Kritzer is keeping us up-to-date on hot reads to get you excited for summer.

Ashely's first selection is a so-called locked-room mystery, described as a combination of "Clue" and the "Great British Bake Off." 

"Golden Spoon: A Novel" was written by Jessa Maxwell and is about a baking competition TV show, but during filming, things go awry.

Ashely's next book, "Women Are The Fiercest Creatures: A Novel," is about three overlooked women who take on a charming, manipulative tech CEO who wrote them out of his startup’s history. It's written by Andrea Dunlop.

The final recommendation from Ashley is a serial killer thriller called "How I'll Kill You," written by Ren DeStefano. 

It's about three serial killer sisters who have a habit of killing their boyfriends. This book is also an Amazon Editors Pick.

Note: Ashley receives free copies of books from publishers, but picks and recommends her favorites without influence. 

