Madeline Soto update: New video shows Jenn Soto, Stephan Sterns after Florida girl reported missing

New body camera footage sheds light on the initial investigation into the disappearance and subsequent death of Madeline "Maddie" Soto.

The video captures the first interactions between Orange County sheriff's deputies and Soto's mother, Jenn Soto, and her boyfriend, Stephan Sterns — the only person arrested in the case — on the night Madeline was reported missing at the end of February.

"My daughter was dropped off close to school but never made it," Jenn Soto is heard saying in the video, visibly worried as she recounts the last time she saw her daughter.

In the footage, Sterns, who now faces charges of Madeline's murder, describes her last known whereabouts, stating, "She was wearing a green hoodie, white Crocs, black shorts."

Deputies said they have since determined this account was fabricated.

Madeline Soto, 13, was reported missing on Feb. 26, 2024, in Orange County, Florida.

Throughout the video, Sterns' behavior appears suspicious. He avoids eye contact, crosses his arms, and seems uncomfortable while speaking with law enforcement. During a separate Zoom interview with FOX 35, Sterns can be seen in the background fidgeting and cracking his knuckles, mirroring his earlier behavior.

Deputies conducted a search in the area where Sterns claimed to have last seen Madeline, using a canine unit that was unable to detect her scent. Soto's body was found on March 1 in a grassy area in Osceola County, five days after she was reported missing.

Investigators now believe Madeline was likely killed before the school day began.

Officials have not shared details on how the Florida teen died or the circumstances surrounding her death. Officials previously said her laptop and backpack were found inside a dumpster at an apartment complex.

Sterns has not spoken to detectives. He has not provided a motive in the girl's death, officials said.

Florida State Attorney Andrew Bain said his state prosecutors have not yet decided if they will seek the death penalty against Sterns.

"We're still in talks about it. Still discussions amongst myself and our homicide team. Our executive team, seeing what aggravating, if any, we have, that we can go on," he has said.

A judge has scheduled a pretrial conference for July 10. The jury trial is currently scheduled for July 16.

Sterns is also facing more than 60 counts of sexual battery, molestation, and other sex-related charges in a separate case.