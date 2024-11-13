Woman dies after a pair of shootings in Bradenton, police say
BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton police say that a woman is dead after over 30 shots rang out Tuesday night in the 2100 block of 15th Ave. E.
The 43-year-old woman had just arrived home after grocery shopping when she was struck in her car, according to detectives.
A 43-year-old woman is dead after a pair of shootings in Bradenton, according to police. (Bradenton Police Department)
Police say that the suspect also fired off at least 10 rounds about an hour and a half earlier, damaging homes and vehicles in the 2400 block of 8th Ave. E.
Responding officers say they provided emergency aid to the woman before she was taken to a local hospital, where she died overnight.
READ MORE: Fugitive accused of battering a federal agent may be in Hernando County
Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information should contact Det. Brian Sands at brian.sands@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9356, or Det. Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9356.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter