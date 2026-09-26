New weather station at State College of Florida Venice campus delivers real-time storm data

The Brief The State College of Florida installed a new Venice campus weather station named Dorothy to gather real-time atmospheric data for local residents and meteorologists. The device measures wind, moisture, temperature and pressure, filling a major gap where the nearest station was previously over 30 miles away. Collected data will power a new college meteorology course starting in fall 2027 while expanding forecasting capabilities across Sarasota County.



A newly installed weather station at the State College of Florida Venice campus is providing critical real-time atmospheric data to help forecasters and students track local storms.

Venice campus weather monitoring

The backstory:

The State College of Florida added a compact monitoring unit nicknamed "Dorothy" to its Venice campus to track changing sky conditions. The device collects real-time measurements on wind speed, moisture, temperature and barometric pressure.

Information gathered by the unit flows directly to the National Weather Service and NOAA to improve regional forecasting. The surrounding area previously suffered direct impacts from hurricanes Ian and Milton, underscoring the need for localized climate data.

Before Dorothy arrived, the closest official weather station to Venice was located more than 30 miles away at Myakka River State Park. Natural science professor Jason Barr said having local data is essential when severe storms approach.

Local storm tracking accuracy

What they're saying:

Barr emphasized that local weather variations make nearby data collection vital for community safety during major weather events.

"It’s good for the community because now there is always a reinforcement that real information is coming out, and if you’re reliant on other stations that are few and far between or scattered, it can be concerning because here I might have different weather conditions than just 15 miles away," Barr said. "That makes a big difference when we are talking about storms."

Meteorology course student learning

What's next:

Students at the State College of Florida will begin using Dorothy's data in a new introductory meteorology course scheduled for fall 2027. The curriculum will teach practical forecasting techniques and the atmospheric mechanics behind local weather patterns.

Barr explained that the device earned its name from three sources: the films "The Wizard of Oz" and "Twister," along with his late grandmother Dorothy, who called him her "little professor."

Looking ahead, Barr plans to expand the weather network within the next year or so by placing two additional monitoring units at the college's Bradenton and Parrish campuses.