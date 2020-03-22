New York couple wed in marriage officiated from friend's window

A New York couple had their wedding on the streets of Manhattan on March 20, following the closure of the city’s marriage bureau, with the ceremony officiated by a friend from his fourth story window.

This video shows the ceremony that joined partners Amanda Wheeler and Reilly Jennings.

In a note on her Instagram account, Jennings explained that the two had planned to get married in October but moved it up, only to find the bureau shuttered.

“After several hours of crying (& drinking),” she wrote, a friend with proper credentials offered to marry them outside his apartment.

“By the powers vested in me by the State of New York,” shouted their friend, Matt Wilson, “I now pronounce you married!”

