City's newest public park revitalized to help alleviate future South Tampa flooding

Tampa leaders and community members gathered on Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the city's newest public park that was revitalized to help alleviate flooding in South Tampa.

MacDill 48 Park, whose name refers to the park's 48 acres, officially opened after the city sped up the project to address flooding concerns that began to boil over during a series of torrential rains in August and reached peak following back-to-back hurricanes in September and October.

The new park includes a one-mile, partially paved walking and bicycling trail and a 10-acre, 25-million gallon stormwater pond. Visitors can access the trail, picnic tables, benches and a boardwalk over a natural wetland through three park entrances, with two more in the works.

According to Tampa's Mobility Director Vik Bhide, the project also included new culverts, pipes and drainage inlets that carry water into the pond from surrounding neighborhoods south of El Prado Boulevard. The water then goes through a treatment system before flowing into Hillsborough Bay.

"This project has actual great infrastructure. So concrete pipes that go out into neighborhoods connect to a large stormwater pond that creates storage as well as water quality," Bhide explained. "This is a big part of the answer. We're in a low-lying peninsula that will continue to struggle with flooding events. It doesn't mean we don't do projects like this. It just means that we're much more deliberate about projects like these that can address resiliency, but also quality of life issues."

Southwest Florida Water Management District commended the $51.4 million project and contributed $12.5 million in funding. The city also received a $25 million Resilient Florida grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

"This project not only alleviated neighborhood flooding and improved flood control, but this project met a dual goal, and it also improved water quality," said Robert Stern, with SWFMD.

Bhide said he expects the city to look into other areas where this type of project is feasible.

MacDill 48 Park also received an Excellence in Engineering and Public Works award from the American Society of Civil Engineers, American Public Works Association, and the American Council of Engineering Companies.

