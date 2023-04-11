Newest Walmart Health Center opens in St. Pete

Walmart in South St. Pete is now a one-stop shop, quite literally.

Mayor Ken Welch and City Council Vice-Chair Deborah Figgs-Sanders helped open the newest Walmart Health Center on 34th Street South in St. Pete Tuesday.

"We have identified a huge need for primary care in our communities," Dr. Victoria Otano, a family medicine physician at the Center, said.

"The reality is we're bringing this to the community, so patients have access, and we want to be there for them," she said.

The Center offers primary care, dental care, behavioral health care, labs, X-Rays, and audiology.

"St. Petersburg is so important to us, and Florida's so important to us because the number of seniors that are in a shortage of having accessible care to take care of themselves, and positioned here in a Walmart allows the seniors to get exactly what they need in one stop," Dave Caspers, Vice President of Walmart Health, said.

One of the dental rooms at the newest Walmart Health Center

Caspers said the Center's hours also cater to busy families. It's open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays from nine a.m. to five p.m., with a telehealth option on Sundays. Patients can walk in or schedule an appointment.

"We also want to serve those that don't have insurance, and that's part of our affordable pricing. All our pricing is very transparent. We have them available in our waiting room. We have them available online," Dr. Otano said.

Staff said the goal is to offer convenient health care to residents. St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said the Walmart Health Center will help improve the lives of St. Pete residents.

"They really seem to be tuned in on making sure folks don't have a reason to not make that appointment or not make that visit," Welch said. "I'm really excited about it."

Welch said the Center is an extremely important addition to the area.

"It's vitally important just to give folks access to primary health care, so they're not using our emergency rooms as their primary care. It's accessible. It's affordable, and we're really excited to have this partnership here in St. Petersburg," Welch said.

Later this week, Walmart is opening locations in Pinellas Park and Zephryhills. They’re part of 17 coming to Florida coming in the next several months. Centers in Brandon and Wesley Chapel are already opened.



