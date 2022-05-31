St. Pete summer camp offering fun and challenging outdoor experiences

Pathfinder Outdoor Education is hosting two weeks of summer camps for kids, aged 7 to 12 years old, who love being outside.

The non-profit helps kids discover and develop an appreciation for nature through fun, engaging and challenging outdoor experiences.

Campers will have a chance to learn more about themselves, work with others, and develop problem-solving skills.

Among the activities they’ll get to participate in are tree climbs, knife carving, making art, splashing in the water, fire building and campfire cooking.

Camp dates are June 6-10 and July 11-15.

For more information, visit pathfinderoutdooreducation.org