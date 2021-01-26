NFL goes green with beatification efforts at Seminole Heights park

In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, there are a lot of preparations and beautification efforts taking place around the Bay Area. Much of the work being done are changes that will last and benefit the city for years to come.

Monday kicked off the NFL Green Week, an NFL initiative dedicated to environmental projects in the Super Bowl host city.

Tuesday, the NFL Green Team partnered with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful to transform Reed Park in the South Seminole Heights neighborhood into a space the community will benefit from.

Volunteers rolled up their sleeves and got to work planting flowers, trees and creating new garden beds in the park. A pollinator garden and a community compost area were created, and two hydroponic grow towers were also installed.

MORE: FOX 13's Super Bowl coverage

The changes will not only directly benefit those who live in the area, but the new garden space will also be used as an educational tool.

Reed Park is also home to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful’s Environmental Education Center which educates students in the community virtually and in person.

Advertisement

PREVIOUS: Super Bowl Green Week kicks off with beach dive to clean up marine trash

The new gardens and compost area will serve as a teaching area for students, as well as a space for neighbors to come and learn about healthy living.

NFL Green Week will continue throughout the remainder of this week with cleanups and community greening efforts across the Bay Area.

