NFL player accused in Tampa kidnapping, armed robbery case granted $1M bond

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The Brief Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold faces kidnapping and robbery charges in Tampa after a judge granted him a $1 million bond Monday. Authorities say Arnold orchestrated a targeted attack on three innocent teenagers following a theft at his rented vacation home.



Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold appeared before a judge Monday after turning himself in for his alleged role in a targeted Tampa kidnapping and armed robbery.

The 23-year-old NFL player faces multiple felony counts stemming from a February attack.

Arnold granted bond

What we know:

A judge granted Arnold a $1 million bond Monday but ordered him to remain confined to his home except for work and legal appointments. The defense successfully argued against GPS monitoring, stating a tracker would be unsafe on the football field.

Criminal investigation

The backstory:

Investigators say the incident began after luxury items worth over $250,000 were stolen from a Largo Airbnb Arnold rented on Feb. 1. Believing he knew who was responsible, Arnold and another man allegedly coordinated a targeted ambush, according to police.

RELATED: Fifth suspect arrested in Tampa kidnapping, armed robbery linked to home rented by Detroit Lions player: TPD

Teens attacked

On Feb. 4, investigators said three teenage victims were lured to an apartment in the 14000 block of North 46th Street. Two men ambushed the teens inside a closet, holding them at gunpoint and pistol-whipping them during a live-streamed assault, according to investigators.

Co-defendants face charges

By the numbers:

Six other suspects were previously arrested in February and March in connection with the targeted assault. Two of the co-defendants, Arianna Del Valle and Jasmine Randazzo, pleaded guilty last Wednesday.

Pictured: Six other suspect arrested in the Tampa armed robbery and kidnapping case.

Additional suspects identified

What they're saying:

The other suspects arrested include Lyndell Hudson II, Christion Williams, Boakai Hilton Jr., and Freddie Hughes. They face varying charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Unanswered case details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the individuals who stole Arnold's personal property from the rental home. It remains unclear when Arnold will next appear in court or how this will impact his standing with the Detroit Lions.