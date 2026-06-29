NFL player accused in Tampa kidnapping, armed robbery case granted $1M bond
TAMPA, Fla. - Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold appeared before a judge Monday after turning himself in for his alleged role in a targeted Tampa kidnapping and armed robbery.
The 23-year-old NFL player faces multiple felony counts stemming from a February attack.
Arnold granted bond
What we know:
A judge granted Arnold a $1 million bond Monday but ordered him to remain confined to his home except for work and legal appointments. The defense successfully argued against GPS monitoring, stating a tracker would be unsafe on the football field.
Criminal investigation
The backstory:
Investigators say the incident began after luxury items worth over $250,000 were stolen from a Largo Airbnb Arnold rented on Feb. 1. Believing he knew who was responsible, Arnold and another man allegedly coordinated a targeted ambush, according to police.
RELATED: Fifth suspect arrested in Tampa kidnapping, armed robbery linked to home rented by Detroit Lions player: TPD
Teens attacked
On Feb. 4, investigators said three teenage victims were lured to an apartment in the 14000 block of North 46th Street. Two men ambushed the teens inside a closet, holding them at gunpoint and pistol-whipping them during a live-streamed assault, according to investigators.
Co-defendants face charges
By the numbers:
Six other suspects were previously arrested in February and March in connection with the targeted assault. Two of the co-defendants, Arianna Del Valle and Jasmine Randazzo, pleaded guilty last Wednesday.
Pictured: Six other suspect arrested in the Tampa armed robbery and kidnapping case.
Additional suspects identified
What they're saying:
The other suspects arrested include Lyndell Hudson II, Christion Williams, Boakai Hilton Jr., and Freddie Hughes. They face varying charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Unanswered case details
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the individuals who stole Arnold's personal property from the rental home. It remains unclear when Arnold will next appear in court or how this will impact his standing with the Detroit Lions.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Tampa police records and court proceedings, which explained how investigators linked the NFL player to the targeted assault, as well as statements from defense attorneys and prosecutors.