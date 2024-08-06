NHC tracking tropical wave in Caribbean as Debby hits Southeast

The National Hurricane Center says a tropical wave in the Caribbean has a low chance of development over the next few days.

According to FOX 13 News Meteorologist Jim Weber, the wave doesn't pose a threat to the Bay Area. He says it will stay well to the south of Florida.

Right now, it is just a cluster of showers and thunderstorms. The NHC says it expects any development of the system to be slow during the next couple of days while it moves westward over the central Caribbean Sea.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean. (FOX Weather)

Conditions are expected to become more favorable for development later this week as the wave moves across the western Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The chance of formation is only 10% over the next 48 hours. There's a 30% chance of development over the next seven days, according to the NHC.

The outlook for a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic.(FOX Weather)

"Not going to see anything happen with this, but it will show maybe some slow organization as it moves through the western Caribbean, heading towards the Yucatán, into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico," explained Weber.

The National Hurricane Center is still monitoring Tropical Storm Debby as it makes its way through the Southeast.

The number of systems in the Atlantic is expected to increase over the next few months as August begins the heart of hurricane season.

FOX Weather contributed to this story. Read more at FOXWeather.com.