Nigerian boy offered ballet scholarship in America after video goes viral

A talented 11-year-old Nigerian boy has been offered a ballet scholarship in the US after a video of him performing barefoot in the rain was widely shared online.

A video of Anthony Mmesoma Madu performing barefoot in the pouring rain was shared widely on the internet. With hundreds of thousands of views on Facebook and Instagram, the video clip impressed viewers worldwide, including the artistic director at the American Ballet Theater, one of America's most distinguished ballet schools.

The American Ballet Theater not only offered the young boy a scholarship but, according to the Washington Post, it also arranged internet access for virtual training for the young dancer this summer.

