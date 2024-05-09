NJ man wins $1 million lottery after fortune cookie prediction comes true

article

"Believe in miracles…"

Three little words that will have everyone believing in miracles, and the power of fortune cookies!

Specifically, one lucky New Jersey man who cracked open his post-lo mein treat to reveal that prophetic fortune, and hit the jackpot just days later!

After purchasing the CASH4LIFE ticket on his phone, he received a message that he had won $1,000 a week for life.

He told the NJ Lottery that his mind "immediately flashed back to the prophetic words of the fortune cookie promising a miracle."

The anonymous winner decided to take the $1 million cash value of the winning ticket.

Let's hope he doesn't spend it all on fortune cookies!