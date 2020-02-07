No injuries after storm sends crane crashing onto I-275

article

Thursday night’s high winds blew a construction crane down across the northbound lanes of Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg, but luckily, no one was hurt.

It was just before 11 p.m. when a tornado-warned storm swept across Pinellas County, blowing over a crane at the Roosevelt Boulevard exit.

“This huge gust of wind just blew through and blew some traffic cones and debris in the highway,” recalled FOX 13’s Jordan Bowen, who was driving northbound at the time. “Me and the car next to me slowed down and came to a complete stop because the wind was just so strong and then it tapered off and we drive about 50 feet more and we saw this giant crane blocking the entire highway.”

No vehicles were underneath the crane when it came down, and law enforcement quickly arrived on the scene to stop traffic.

Crews were able to move the crane after the storm passed and the interstate was open for Friday morning’s commute.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crane was there as part of FDOT’s Gateway Expressway Project.

