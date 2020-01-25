No injuries in boat fire near Gandy Bridge

article

Nobody was reported injured or missing after a boat caught fire Saturday morning near the Gandy Bridge, according to the Coast Guard.

Members of the Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew used dewatering pumps to put out the fire.

Pinellas County, Hillsborough County, and the City of Tampa also responded with land and marine units.

According to the Coast Guard, the boat was unmanned.

The fire is unknown.

