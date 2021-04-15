No injuries reported after plane lands on Polk Parkway

article

A pilot and passenger are safe after landing a plane on the grass shoulder of the Polk Parkway near exit 4 Thursday afternoon, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Lakeland police and the Lakeland Fire Department are on the scene and say no injuries have been reported.

The eastbound lanes of the Polk Parkway are open for limited traffic. However, police say the lanes will be closed shortly to load the plane and remove it with a trailer.

This is a developing story.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app