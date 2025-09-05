No more cash for delays: DOT ends airline compensation plan

The Brief The Department of Transportation has scrapped a Biden-era plan to guarantee passengers up to $775 for long flight delays. Consumer advocates warn this leaves U.S. travelers largely unprotected compared with other countries. Airlines argue refunds would raise costs, but travelers could end up paying out-of-pocket for meals, lodging, and re-bookings.



The Department of Transportation (DOT) has canceled a proposed 2023 rule that would have required airlines to compensate passengers for major delays.

The plan included refunds up to $775 and coverage for travel expenses like hotels or meals while waiting for a delayed flight. Airlines for America, representing major carriers, supports the decision, citing concerns about higher operating costs and ticket prices.

It remains unclear if the DOT will introduce any alternative protections for passengers experiencing delays.

Travelers can still request refunds for completely canceled flights, but eligibility depends on the specific circumstances of each case.

Why you should care:

U.S. travelers are among the few in the world with limited protection for flight delays.

As delays over three hours have quadrupled since the year 2000, passengers may now face out-of-pocket expenses while airlines operate with minimal regulatory oversight.

READ: Lakeland Electric first utility in country to pilot liquid nitrogen generation facility

Local perspective:

Passengers in Tampa Bay report frustration with long delays. "I sat on the runway for 2.5 hours and got nothing," said traveler Misty Flantroy. FlyersRights, a consumer advocacy group, warns that rewarding airlines with no penalties encourages further delays.