No more door-to-door recycling in Bradenton; drop-off 24/7

Door-to-door, curbside recycling is a thing of the past in Bradenton, but it doesn't mean the end of recycling for residents.

The city of Bradenton has placed 10 recycling containers at locations throughout the city, where residents can bring their items to recycle.

"We've already seen some usage of them which is encouraging," said Jim McLellan, the city's director of Public Works and Utilities.

He said newspapers, junk mail, plastic containers, clean steel and tin cans are welcome. However, other items are being put in containers and workers want residents to know – that makes their jobs difficult.

McLellan said Styrofoam of any kind is not recyclable and things like drink cups with liquid still in them are a no-no.

Graphic of recyclable materials in Bradenton

Workers said they also found a paint roller in one container and a toilet seat in another – both non-recyclable.

"What we are trying to do is make sure we produce the best quality of recycled material that we take to the recycle facility for recycling purposes. To minimize any potential for the facility to reject anything that we are bringing to them that if it gets rejected by them it ends up at the landfill," said McLellan.

Bradenton recycling locations map

Another non-recyclable: plastic bags.

With containers available 24/7, residents may store recyclables and drop off anytime. Just don't drop the plastic bag in with them.

"A plastic bag full of recycle materials is non-recyclable," said McLellan.

So fold up that cardboard, make sure recyclables are cleaned out and don't let recycling become trash.

"It is somewhat of a futile effort that if you’re going through all of this effort to try and produce a clean stream and you’re not it’s a little bit frustrating from that standpoint," said McLellan.

For more information visit: https://cityofbradenton.com/index.asp?SEC=%7B1FABF88C-08E1-4561-8C07-48F6DAAC5E07%7D