Nokomis shooting lands 2 in custody: SCSO

The Brief Two people are in custody following a shooting in Nokomis. A third person of interest has not been apprehended. Investigators have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting.



Two out of three persons of interest have been taken into custody following a shooting in Nokomis.

What we know:

Few details have been released, but investigators say the shooting occurred on August 10 around 11 p.m. in the area of River Blvd. South and Florence St. Nokomis.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, three persons of interest have been identified and two are in custody.

Deputies say the shooting appears to be isolated at this time.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.crimestoppers.com.